Funeral procession held to honor Gaffney Firefighter

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A funeral procession was held in Gaffney Sunday to honor Lieutenant Gary Burris, who passed away last week following a battle with COVID-19.
On Sunday, a funeral service was followed by a procession along the streets near the East Gaffney Fire Station. Several fire trucks, ambulances, and emergency vehicles drove along the Gaffney streets to honor Lt. Burris.
Burris leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old daughter.
The Gaffney Fire Department announced on Tuesday, August 31 that Lt. Burris had passed away after nearly 19 years of service.