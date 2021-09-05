Funeral procession held to honor Gaffney Firefighter

Local News

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A funeral procession was held in Gaffney Sunday to honor Lieutenant Gary Burris, who passed away last week following a battle with COVID-19.

On Sunday, a funeral service was followed by a procession along the streets near the East Gaffney Fire Station. Several fire trucks, ambulances, and emergency vehicles drove along the Gaffney streets to honor Lt. Burris.

Burris leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old daughter.

The Gaffney Fire Department announced on Tuesday, August 31 that Lt. Burris had passed away after nearly 19 years of service.

