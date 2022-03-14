GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s March and that means Madness this year in Greenville!

For the third time in NCAA March Madness history, games will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. This year, Furman University and the Southern Conference are the tournament’s hosts.

The tournament is something leaders with the SoCon, like Geoff Cabe, said is one of the many reasons why teams suit up– for the chance to play in the post-season.

“It’s big, you know, everybody wants to be a part of March Madness. It’s the biggest event in college basketball,” said Geoff Cabe, Senior Associate Commissioner with the Southern Conference.

According to Furman’s Athletic Director Jason Donnelly, hosting the tournament is an opportunity thousands of schools and cities vye for each year.

“This is the biggest tournament in the country, it’s bar-none, great opportunities and it’s the most amount of exposure and the most amount of people that are watching a sporting event and we are in a great opportunity to be the host in this,” said Jason Donnelly, Furman Athletic Director.

As for what exactly the hosts do– they are a part of just about everything with guidance from the NCAA.

“We are a part of every part of infrastructure; you’re talking about facilities, operations, but the management and marketing,” said Donnelly.

“We are really working for the NCAA in many respects, and we follow their guidebook and everything. It’s a first-class event, it’s a premiere event in the NCAA. They put on a good show. They administrate it and we execute it,” said Hunter Reid, Director of Sports Information, Furman University.

“There are some areas where everybody’s staffs are all in. You know, a lot of the Furman folks and we have a lot of office personnel our own assigned roles to play, but it’s a team effort,” said Cabe.

2017 was the last time Greenville saw action and according to leaders in Furman’s Athletic Department, this year will be in front of a sell-out crowd. Tickets are now only available through resale.

“We are the first region to sellout officially,” said Donnelly. “So, Greenville showing that they want to be a big part of basketball and we are really looking forward to it.”

Expected to pour in millions of dollars to the city, tournament hosts said they are preparing to create a lasting experience.

“I just encourage the entire city to really enjoy this. The opportunity for the entire city is going to drive millions, of millions of dollars to our economy and it’s going to bring people in from all over the country to be a part of this,” said Donnelly.

“Well there is absolutely no downside in hosting an NCAA tournament,” said Cabe. “The exposure you do get for your conference, and you do get for your institution you are hosting is invaluable.

As the work continues and the clock ticks down until tip-off, the exposure is something that leaders from Furman and the SoCon both agree is priceless.

The games in Greenville are slated to begin Friday, March 18th and continue on through Sunday, March 20th.