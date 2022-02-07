Furman Univ. gives land acknowledgement to Cherokee Nation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Last Wednesday, a formal land acknowledgement certificate was presented to the Cherokee Tribal Council House from Furman University.

People with the school said this has been in the works since 2019.

“It’s just stating the obvious, that this was their land. They are the rightful, I don’t want to say owners, but they’re the rightful people that this land originally belonged to,” said Wyatt Ware.

Wyatt Ware is the President and a Co-Founder of the Native American and Indigenous People Association at Furman University.

“My heritage is not from Eastern Band; my ancestors walked the trail of tears,” said Ware.

Ware said this recognition is significant.

“Obviously, Furman University benefitted from the loss of the Cherokee people. So, I think we at least owe them an acknowledgement that we benefitted from their loss. I think that is a small sliver of justice that they do deserve,” he said.

Dr. Helen Lee Turner, with the school, was a part of the process. She said the statement was written in 2019. It was presented to a few Cherokee Council members at that time, but the school was asked to deliver it to the Cherokee Nation. Due to COVID, the process got delayed.

“For most Native people, the land is mythically important, symbolically important and to have the acknowledge that the land was once their home,” said Dr. Turner.

She said this recognition is only the beginning.

“It is really a commitment to make our own students and this community know about the history of these people, and about the wisdom that they have,” she said.

The school will be placing a plaque on campus, as well. Ware said he hopes that happens soon.

“I’d really love to see some plaque, or something, put up before my time here is over. If that can’t happen, I’d love to see that the process’s at least started,” he said. “We’re finally making the right movement towards acknowledging the history behind Furman, a little bit more,” said Ware.

The next steps for Furman University are expanding classes to have more related to Native American cultures, discussions on where to place the plaque and reading the land acknowledgement on campus and major events.

Furman’s first known Cherokee student, Shelby Parker, was also present at the presentation.