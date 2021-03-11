Furman University community mourns ‘incredible spirit’ who died on campus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Furman University community is grieving after losing freshman student Ryan Wood.

According to the coroner, Wood died on campus Wednesday. He was found unresponsive in his dorm room and was pronounced dead on the scene around 3 p.m.

Furman Police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. A SLED spokesperson told 7 News they don’t suspect anything suspicious.

Wood was involved on campus as a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the Mock Trial Team.

“I think why his loss is so devastating to us is not just his skill set, which is formidable, but rather his character,” said Dr. Glen Halva-Neubauer, who is the team’s faculty coordinator and a professor of politics and international affairs. “He was a person that people really liked and that…listened really carefully. He was a friend.”

Dr. Halva-Neubauer describes Wood as an incredible spirit, who distinguished himself on the team and as a student of history.

Wood came to Furman from Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield, where his father Mike Wood is a long-time teacher and coach. His father released the following statement to 7 News:

“We are grateful for all of the prayers for our wonderful son. While our hearts are broken, we know he loved the Lord and his family. We would like to thank all who took care of him on his final journey.”

The loss is being felt from Edgefield to Greenville.

“I was devastated,” said Dr. Halva-Neubauer. “The loss of a young person’s life is always devastating.”

He said Ryan Wood was a gentle giant, and his teammates are grieving.

The university president said the school is providing counseling options for students and is reaching out to those were closest to wood to provide support.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner.