ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Paladins are March Madness-bound.

Furman defeated Chattanooga by a score of 88-79 in the SoCon title game Monday night in Asheville.

The Paladins are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

Top-seeded Furman grabbed the early lead over the Mocs and never looked back, earning the victory in front of a crowd of 7,674 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

They will learn who they will face when the full bracket is announced Sunday during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show which airs at 6 p.m. on WSPA.