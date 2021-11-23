Future location of Ice on Main to be determined after developer expresses new plans for the space

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A major change is coming to a beloved downtown Greenville tradition. Ice on Main will not be in the same location next year. The owner of the land it sits on told city leaders, that space has a lot more potential for growth.

Once the leaves are swept away and the skates laced, Ice on Main transforms into a memory maker for people strolling around downtown Greenville.

“I’ve never ice skated before so this is my first time,” Connor Williams told 7News.

“After I would go looking at the Christmas trees, I would skate here. It was a great view and amazing, I actually learned here how to skate,” said Greenville native Donald Poinsette.

But this is the last year those memories will be made at this exact spot.

The developer who owns the chunk of land has new plans.

He addressed Greenville city leaders Monday night, saying he wants a portion of the land to be turned into restaurant space.

“The developers of the plaza and hotel nearby have been incredibly generous in allowing us to use this as event space for these days during Ice on Main and now, the developers are at a point where they want to move forward with other projects,” City of Greenville Spokesperson, Beth Brotherton.

City of Greenville Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the rink has been a huge draw for getting people downtown.

Adding, they don’t plan for it to be gone for good.

“City staff has had their eyes on multiple different possible properties or possibilities, a lot of options at this point to explore. But, not having ice skating in downtown Greenville at Christmas, is not an option,” said Brotherton.

Not an option is right for some Greenville natives.

“We were just looking at it now about bringing the kids here tonight and if it wouldn’t have been here, I would have been disappointed,” said a Greenville native who is visiting home for the holidays.

As for talks of a different location for the rink next year, that’s still to be determined.