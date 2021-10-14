GA chase ends in Anderson Co., suspect arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quartez Barber (Source: Anderson County Detention Center)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A chase that started in Georgia ended in Anderson County Thursday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with a chase that started in Franklin County, Ga.

When the chase entered Anderson County, deputies saw the suspect and used tire deflation devices to bring the chase to an end on Interstate 85 near Exit 32.

The driver, Quartez Barber, ran from the vehicle and a foot chase began. With the assistance of a K9 track and help from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Barber was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m.

Barber was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store