GA chase ends in Anderson Co., suspect arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A chase that started in Georgia ended in Anderson County Thursday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with a chase that started in Franklin County, Ga.

When the chase entered Anderson County, deputies saw the suspect and used tire deflation devices to bring the chase to an end on Interstate 85 near Exit 32.

The driver, Quartez Barber, ran from the vehicle and a foot chase began. With the assistance of a K9 track and help from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Barber was taken into custody at 12:45 p.m.

Barber was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.