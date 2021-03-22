Gable Middle School student brought knife to school, threatened ex-boyfriend, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County middle school student was charged after reportedly bringing a knife to school Monday and threatening to stab her ex-boyfriend.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a Gable Middle School parent reported that she believed her daughter had brought a knife to school.

Spartanburg School District Six said that the student was questioned and admitted to having a kitchen knife.

The student told deputies that she threatened to stab her ex-boyfriend with the knife, according to the report.

The student was charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

District Six sent this phone message to all parents Monday afternoon explaining the incident: