CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Bakery, LLC and its partners announced plans to establish operations in Cherokee County on Wednesday.

Gaffney Bakery, LLC plans to purchase an existing state-of-the-art bakery facility located at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney and make significant renovations and improvements to assist in manufacturing frozen bakery products.

“I thank Gaffney Bakery, LLC for committing to South Carolina and helping further grow our thriving agribusiness industry. This announcement is a testament to our state’s status as a great place for agribusiness,” said Hugh Weather, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture.

Company officials look forward to opening this facility and partnering with South Carolina and Cherokee County.

The company’s $96 million investment will create more than 260 new jobs.

Operations are expected to be online by mid-2024. Individuals interested in employment should visit readySC in late 2023 and early 2024 for job postings.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $2.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Cherokee County to assist with the costs of building improvements.