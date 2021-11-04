Gaffney-based company wraps buses Atlanta Braves will ride on in World Series parade

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The celebrations are continuing for the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves team. On Friday, players and coaches will board buses for its parade in Atlanta.

In a story you will only see on 7NEWS, Hollywood’s Productions, a Gaffney-based company, gives us an exclusive look at the buses the team will be riding on.

Wrapping the parade buses is a task that the Atlanta Braves organization is trusting to Roger Huskey, owner and founder of Hollywood’s Productions, and his staff.

“This is all coming out of Gaffney. It’s not coming out of New York, it’s all coming out of Gaffney and it means a lot to me, it means a lot to my employees and my family,” said Huskey in a phone interview.

The company worked around the clock to make final preparations and last-minute touches on the two buses that will soon be in the national spotlight for the Atlanta Braves World Series celebration parade.

“We are prepping them, cleaning them, being sure that they are stocked and ready to roll for tomorrow,” said Amy Belue, Hollywood’s Productions program coordinator.

On Thursday, the brand-new World Series logo, featuring the Braves, was wrapped on the sides of the two buses. While it may seem like a minor detail, the decaling and fine-tuning is something that took a lot of planning.

“We went back and forth for the placement and for the ascetics of it. We then started the process to go and have it transmitted to their people for approval and it came back to us, we went to print and are ready to wrap,” said Belue.

Soon the buses will travel down to Atlanta where the players and coaches will climb on board.

Some Gaffney residents say this is an exciting way to represent the town.

“It’s actually pretty crazy to be on such a big stage like that,” said Kaylee Crow, program coordinator for Hollywood’s Productions and Gaffney resident.

According to employee’s at the small-town production company, wrapping the the buses makes the parade extra special for local Braves fans.

“We are huge Braves fans and so, I have gone down for several games, for several activations and just to see the road and where they have come from to make it has been phenomenal,” said Belue.

As for what exactly the buses will look like with the World Series logo, that will be unveiled Friday at noon.