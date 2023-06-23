GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney City Council will consider increasing pay for city employees in a special meeting on Monday.

Council’s vote to raise salaries by 5 percent is spurred by certain councilmembers’ desires to pay police officers more and the desire for fairness among all city employees, Mayor Dr. Randy Moss said.

Originally, council was set to approve 10 percent raises for officers in Monday’s budget negotiations; however, the motion failed by one vote. Councilmembers settled on a 3 percent raise for all employees.

Since the vote on Monday, District Three Councilwoman Rosa Webber said two Gaffney police officers have quit.

According to Webber, one of those officers cited the denied pay bump as a reason.

Council will vote on whether to amend the budget in a special meeting one week after the original negotiation.

“If you want to keep good officers, you have to pay the officers because it is a tough, demanding job,” Moss said.

The catch of raising salaries, Moss said, is that the city will have to modestly increase property taxes, too, by $9 million.

“That $9 million tax will pay for the 5 percent raise,” he said. “On a $100,000 house, that is $29.”

The Gaffney Police Department declined 7NEWS’ request for comment on this story.