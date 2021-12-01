Gaffney City officials take initiative to help with run-down buildings

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Boarded up windows, broken doors, and collapsed roofs are the reality for a lot of buildings in Gaffney.

City Officials are saying no more to the run-down buildings in the area. They say these properties are a problem throughout the area, with both residential and businesses.

“There are examples of blight and dilapidated buildings and abandoned properties in every district, in every corner of our city,” said city councilwoman, Steph Smith.

Now, Gaffney city councilwoman, Steph Smith, says they’re taking initiative. She says they met earlier in the year and made cleaning up these properties their number one goal.

“We as city council, we determined this was an issue for us, so at that point, we wanted to make it a priority to give code enforcement whatever resources that they need,” said Smith.

Scott Keller, an administrator with the city, says there are many ways they’re using these resources. Including, promoting a part-time code enforcement officer to full-time. Keller says this will help follow up on more code enforcement cases. Smith says the number of cases has piled up since the pandemic.

“Blight, you know, doesn’t discriminate. Whenever you look at it as a whole, it’s a huge public safety issue for our city to try to work and maintain,” said Smith.

Mayor, Dr. Randy Moss, says code enforcement officers goes and looks at the properties and give people warnings to clean them up.

“If not, then the properties are fined and after that, they’re condemned,” said Moss.

He says there are many reasons these properties become uninhabitable.

“People die, they move away, their jobs go elsewhere, so they go with them. There’s nobody left to take care of those properties and they become dilapidated,” said Moss.

Their goal with cracking down on these run down homes and businesses is to make the city an attractive place around every corner.

“If we clean it up, they will see it’s clean and they’ll want to come have their business here, have their family here,” said Moss.

Keller says in general, they have around 100 code enforcement cases for private property. He says since the city has made this a top priority, they’ve been able to hear more cases.