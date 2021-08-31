Gaffney firefighter dies from COVID-19

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The Gaffney Fire Department said Tuesday that one of their firefighters died from COVID-19.

The department announced the death of Lieutenant Gary Burris, who had been with the department for nearly 19 years, in a post on Facebook.

Lt. Burris leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old daughter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gaffney Fire Department said two staff members had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“No words on this post can accurately relay his passion and love for the job and for those he served,” the Facebook post reads. “He had a true passion for training both new and seasoned members of our fire service.”