Gaffney firefighter dies from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lt. Gary Burris (From: Gaffney Fire Department)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The Gaffney Fire Department said Tuesday that one of their firefighters died from COVID-19.

The department announced the death of Lieutenant Gary Burris, who had been with the department for nearly 19 years, in a post on Facebook.

Lt. Burris leaves behind a wife and 11-year-old daughter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gaffney Fire Department said two staff members had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“No words on this post can accurately relay his passion and love for the job and for those he served,” the Facebook post reads. “He had a true passion for training both new and seasoned members of our fire service.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store