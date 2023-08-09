GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s that time of the year again when parents are getting lunches ready, checking homework, and rushing out the door to get the kids to school on time. But for seniors, this is it, the last year of school. So, one upstate high school is working to make it a year to remember.

It’s that familiar sound, a school bell, marking another period of class on the first day of school. For many of the students that walk the halls of Gaffney High School, it’s their last first day of high school.

“Today, the seniors really hit them. This is their last ride through our school,” Principle, Eric Blenton said.

A lot of emotions take place, “I cried last night because I didn’t want to come back, I didn’t want it to be over. I love high school, but I am happy to be back,” Senior Carson Stocks said.

To make their senior year more special Gaffney High School teacher, Jill Hanna came across a unique idea.

“Allowing seniors to paint their parking spot, it’s called paint it and park it,” Hanna said. “It’s something that I had seen on Pinterest probably ten years ago and kept trying and trying and we finally had a principle that said yes let’s go for it.”

Around 50 seniors gave the blacktop a dose of color and “a lot of personality,” Hanna added. “We’ve got some that got Aztec tribal prints, we have some that got flowers, some sports.”

Stocks decided on a different design, “I painted a Hollywood star. I went in between multiple designs, and I ended up choosing that one. I thought it was a unique thing. I never really see anyone do it and it’s kind of like my personality.”

It’s quickly becoming a favorite tradition, “I was really excited I thought it’s a new thing for seniors I’m only the third classman to do it, so I thought it was important, especially to us,” Stocks said.

“This was something that we wanted to expand on allowing seniors to have more opportunity more privileges have more memories for their senior year and so this kind of helps them start their senior year off,” Hanna said.

At the end of the year, the parking spots will be painted over in black to get ready for next year’s incoming seniors.