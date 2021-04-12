Gaffney Man killed during crash on Draytonville Rd. in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed during a crash Monday morning on Draytonville Road in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Landon Perry Seals, 26, of Gaffney, was driving a 2003 Mercedes E500 north on Drayonville Road. At about 8:04 a.m., Seals went off of the right side of the roadway near Old Bridge Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said Seals crashed into a ditch, an embankment and a tree before his vehicle overturned.

The coroner’s office said Seals was trapped inside of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.