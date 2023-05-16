GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette has announced that a Gaffney man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting into a home and stalking.

Herbert Francis Barnhill, III, 41, pleaded guilty on Monday to assault and

battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the

commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, stalking,

contraband, and possession of marijuana.

As part of the plea, a permanent restraining order was issued against Barnhill for the benefit of Melissa Hammond and her minor child. Circuit Court Judge J. Derham Cole issued the sentence.

According to the seventh circuit solicitor, a relationship between Barnhill and Melissa Hammond ended in October 2020. Barnhill called Hammond and threatened to shoot into her

home. Barnhill then drove by Hammond’s home and shot multiple rounds into her home.

Hammond was not at home at the time, however, her minor child was when Barnhill shot into the home. Hammond’s child was burned by a bullet that landed on a bed.

After the October 2020 shooting and while Barnhill was out on bond, Barnhill repeatedly contacted Hammond and made threats to harm her. Barnhill was then arrested for stalking.

While at the Cherokee County Detention Center, Barnhill was found in

possession of marijuana and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of

contraband on December 20, 2022.