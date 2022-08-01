GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Michael O’Neal Armstrong, 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On January 16, 2018, the mother of a 13-year-old reported the crime to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the solicitor’s office. The mother reported the crime occurred on multiple occasions over a three-year period.

Armstrong will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release. His name will also be added to the Sex Offender Registry.