SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said that Dustin Shane Daniel, 37, pleaded guilty in Spartanburg on Wednesday to more than 40 charges that included breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods, and petty larceny.

The crimes occurred at various locations across Spartanburg County between Sept. 29, 2021, and July 6, 2022. Daniel was arrested following the abandonment of a car that had a stolen tag.

Deputies found .66 grams of methamphetamine and a utility crimper valued at $2,229 inside the abandoned vehicle. Daniel admitted to siphoning gas out of 13 vehicles parked at Highway 9 business.

Deputies used business surveillance video and other means to connect Daniel to crimes that occurred on Chesnee Highway and East Main Street.

Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Jordan prosecuted Daniel.