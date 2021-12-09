Gaffney man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal drive-by shooting

Jermaine Jefferies (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal drive-by shooting in 2018.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Jermaine Jefferies Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Sept. 19, 2019.

Sentencing was delayed until the resolution of the cases on a co-defendant, Shaun Rogers Jr., 21, of Gaffney.

We previously reported that Overton Good, 23, of Gaffney, died in the Oct. 2, 2018 drive-by shooting on Pleasant School Road.

The solicitor’s office said that investigation revealed that Jefferies and Rogers Jr. attempted to force their way into Good’s home minutes before the drive-by shooting. Good stopped them at the door.

Jefferies Jr. and Rogers Jr. left the property in a car driven by Rogers Jr. Rogers Jr. drove down the street and turned around, the solicitor’s office sad.

Jefferies fired multiple shots from a passenger window as they passed by house. Good died due to a gunshot wound. A second person inside the home escaped uninjured.

Rogers Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a dwelling last month and received a 25-year prison sentence, according to the solicitor’s office.

Rogers Jr. was found guilty of first-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery in a jury trial that occurred in 2020.

Jefferies will serve every day of the prison sentence. His prior criminal record included a conviction for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

