Gaffney man sentenced to life in prison following 2019 murder

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole following a murder in 2019.

According to the Spartanburg Solicitors Office, Diante J. Willis, 25, was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a 3-day jury trial ended Thursday evening.

We previously reported Willis shot 27-year-old Jerry Lee Scalf, Jr. to death on May 3, 2019.

Cherokee County deputies found Scalf, Jr.’s body in the middle of the road in front of a home on Coach Hill Drive.

Witnesses told deputies Scalf, Jr. stood in front of the home when Willis approached him. The two started arguing.

The solicitor’s office said Willis pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Willis ran toward his Raintree Lane home after the shooting. Deputies detained Willis about 45 minutes later following a short foot chase.

Willis will serve a full prison sentence, officials said. His prior criminal record includes convictions for third-degree burglary and disturbing schools.