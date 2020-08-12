Gaffney mayoral race headed to runoff, Blacksburg Fire referendum passes

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The race for mayor of Gaffney is headed to a runoff and voters approved a Blacksburg Fire tax referendum during elections Tuesday in Cherokee County.

In Gaffney, incumbent mayor Henry Jolly was defeated as challengers Randy Moss and Steph Smith will head to a runoff on August 25.

Gaffney City Council member Glenn Fuller was defeated by Missy Reid Norris for the district four seat while Kasey Dill Carnely and Billy Love will head to a runoff for the district six seat.

A tax referendum to allow the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department to create a paid staffing position, replace older trucks, and acquire new gear passed by a large margin.

More than 80% of voters approved the ballot measure.

