GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate officer was injured Friday after police say a driver tried to take his gun while he was responding to a crash.

The Gaffney Police Department said the officer arrived at the corner of West Floyd Baker Boulevard and Beltline Road just after 5 p.m. for a crash.

According to police, after the officer made contact with both drivers, one driver attempted to take his gun.

The officer used his Taser on the driver multiple times before other officers arrived on scene.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital for injuries. Gaffney Police said the officer broke his arm.

The suspect was identified as Windell Wray III of Mooresboro, NC.

Gaffney Police said charges against Wray are pending and their investigation is ongoing.