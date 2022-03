GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

GPD announced on social media Saturday that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Peeler Street.

Officials said a male victim arrived at a nearby hospital and has since been transferred for treatment.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to call the Gaffney Police Department at (864) 761-6041.