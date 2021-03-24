Gaffney Police major to retire after 24 years with department

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A major with the Gaffney Police Department announced his plans to retire after 24 years with the department.

On Wednesday, Major Ron Ramsey said his last day with the department will be on April 2.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of the City of Gaffney for the past twenty-four years,” Ramsey said in a Facebook post. “To the officers of the Gaffney Police Department, I wish you continued success in your careers. To my brothers and sisters in blue, keep up the good fight and stay safe.”

Last week, Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner announced that he would be retiring after more than 33 years in law enforcement. Skinner’s last day with the department will be on April 1.