Limestone University fields esports team

Limestone University’s esports program is competing in Rocket League tonight against Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

The match begins at 7:30 EST and can be live streamed on Twitch.

The school lists a team of nine members on its current online roster for the Limestone Saints. The players specialize in Valorant, a futuristic, first-person shooter; Rocket League, a multiplayer soccer match played with cars; and League of Legends, a multiplayer battle arena.

The team’s match against Clemson last year was shared on social media.

The team is made up of Captain Austin Smith, Stone Ferguson, Mason Jolly, Nick Makins, Jesus Quiones, Justin Thomas, Tyler Rowe, Kaylee Meggs and Anthony Navarro-Hurtado.

Zach Lewis was hired as Limestone’s first esports Head Coach in March 2020.

“One of the primary things that attracted me to this position was the fact that Limestone was committed to providing the necessary resources to be successful. In doing so, I expect us to bring some excitement and national recognition to campus, while also providing an unparalleled student experience. In addition to having some of the finest facilities and equipment in the country, and we will be able to provide scholarship opportunities for many of our players,” he wrote online.

The school is part of the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC). The organization sponsors online matches for a wide variety of games for more than 100 universities.

To view the complete schedules, visit https://esports.limestone.edu/events.