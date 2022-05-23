COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Gaffney, University of South Carolina, and NFL receiver Sidney Rice is among several to be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday.

Rice led Gaffney to consecutive basketball state titles as well as a football state championship in 2003. He was named the 4A Basketball Player of the Year for the 2002-03 season.

He played two seasons for the Gamecocks (’05-’06) totaling 2,233 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns. He was taken in the second round (44th-overall selection) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Rice spent seven seasons in the NFL, four with Minnesota and three with Seattle. He retired following the 2013 season, amassing 243 catches for 3,592 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Joining Rice (Class of 2022) for induction is former Limestone University baseball coach and Major League Baseball legend Gaylord Perry (Class of 2020); and Blacksburg native Judy Wilkins Rose (Class of 2022), who is a former Director of Athletics at UNC Charlotte and basketball player at Winthrop.

Additional inductees from the Class of 2020 include Columbia native and NFL defensive end Peter Boulware, Hilton Head native and Cincinnati Reds infielder Dan Driessen, USC quarterback Todd Ellis, USC pitcher and Chicago Cubs general manager Ed Lynch, Clemson and NFL running back C.J. Spiller, and S.C. State basketball standout Roberta Williams of Charleston.

The Class of 2022 also features Wofford football coach Mike Ayers and Clemson’s Fred Hoover (the “Father of Sports Medicine” in South Carolina). The Class of 2020 induction was postponed that year and then again in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Class of 2020 and 2022 will be inducted together on Monday, May 23. There was no Class of 2021 due to the pandemic.