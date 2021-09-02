Gaffney woman throws chicken sandwich in KFC drive-thru window

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Angel Ahleia Scott (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police said a woman was charged after throwing a chicken sandwich through a KFC’s drive-thru window on Aug 28.

Police responded at 3:44 p.m. to KFC located at 1367 West Floyd Baker Boulevard in reference to a fight.

Once police arrived, the suspect told police that she throw a chicken sandwich through the drive-thru window at the victim.

Angel Ahleia Scott, 21, of Gaffney, was charged with assault and battery third degree.

Police said the crime was captured on KFC’s video camera.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store