Gaffney’s Irene Pool revamp project now dead in the water

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The future of a public pool project in Gaffney is now uncertain after a motion to accept a contractor’s bid was voted down 4-3 by the city council Monday.

The project would have revamped Irene Pool — shuttered in 2011 — and added on a splash pad.

The contractor’s bid was for less than the city’s $1.5 million budget but was denied in a swing vote by Mayor Henry Jolly, a vote that shocked council members backing the project

“He has supported [the project] adamantly and publicly on many many occasions,” said Gaffney District 2 Councilwoman Steph Smith. “Pretty much Monday, he decided that he did not want to support accepting the proposal that was under budget.”

Jolly told 7News he voted no in part because the contracting company, BWC Contracting, said it would be unable to complete the project by Memorial Day of this year.

Memorial Day was the city’s desired opening day for the new public activities area.

Jolly said because of the delay, he did not see an avenue to complete the project for this season and therefore wanted to take more time to negotiate for a lower price tag.

Monita Dawkins, councilwoman for Gaffney’s third district and leader of the push to revamp the pool, said she was unhappy with the mayor’s last-minute shift.

“The bid that we got in was within our range,” she said. “For the lack of a better word, I was shocked when the vote was no.”