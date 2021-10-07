Gala raises money for Cancer Survivors Park Alliance in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A gala was held to raise money for the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance in Greenville Wednesday evening.

Professional Network Connections hosted the event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown.

At the gala, guests danced to an 80’s cover band and enjoyed food from Ruth Chris’s Steak House.

The goal of the gala was to raise money for the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance.

According to officials, the park has been open since 2018 and is a transformed, multi-gardened oasis connecting Greenville’s Falls Park and Cleveland Park along the Prisma Health System’s Swamp Rabbit Trail.