GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team arrived at their hotel in Greenville Thursday afternoon.

The Gamecocks will play Saturday at 2 p.m. against UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The winner will move on to play the winner of Notre Dame vs. Maryland, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games are being played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville.

Other Sweet 16 games scheduled for Greenville: (9) Miami vs. (4) Villanova and (3) LSU vs. (2) Utah. Those games are set to be played Friday.