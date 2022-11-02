HARTWELL, G.A. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.

“Operation Straight to the Hart,” a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation, led to the arrest of:

Jaquavious Waller, 21, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act (2 counts) and Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Len’darrius Keese, 20, of Lavonia, GA, charged with Gang Act and Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Ayana Curry, 23, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act

Deandre Watford, 26, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act

Trenton Shoemaker, 20, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act

Quentin Devon Simpson, 29, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act

Kenothy Brown, 22, of Lavonia, GA charged with Gang Act

Tyrickus Miller, 25, of Anderson, SC charged with Gang Act

Larjarvis Rucker, 21, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act

Laterrell Alexander, 33, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act

Jarvis Settles, 23, of Hartwell, GA charged with Aggravated Assault

According to the GBI, Waller and Keese were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the death of Mericus Scott of Royston, GA, whose body was discovered in Anderson, SC, in 2020.

“Operation Straight to the Hart” seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and 25 guns.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks that anyone with information regarding the death of Mericus Scott contact the BGI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.