HARTWELL, G.A. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
“Operation Straight to the Hart,” a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation, led to the arrest of:
- Jaquavious Waller, 21, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act (2 counts) and Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Len’darrius Keese, 20, of Lavonia, GA, charged with Gang Act and Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Ayana Curry, 23, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act
- Deandre Watford, 26, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act
- Trenton Shoemaker, 20, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act
- Quentin Devon Simpson, 29, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act
- Kenothy Brown, 22, of Lavonia, GA charged with Gang Act
- Tyrickus Miller, 25, of Anderson, SC charged with Gang Act
- Larjarvis Rucker, 21, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act
- Laterrell Alexander, 33, of Hartwell, GA charged with Gang Act
- Jarvis Settles, 23, of Hartwell, GA charged with Aggravated Assault
According to the GBI, Waller and Keese were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the death of Mericus Scott of Royston, GA, whose body was discovered in Anderson, SC, in 2020.
“Operation Straight to the Hart” seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and 25 guns.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks that anyone with information regarding the death of Mericus Scott contact the BGI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.