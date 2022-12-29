ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a garbage truck overturned on Thursday.

Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Fire Department, Anderson

County Emergency Management, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and Investigators

with the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Deputies said that the crash happened on Roberts Church Road in Anderson around 2 p.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as Dennis Maxwell Beeman Sr.,60, of Piedmont.

Upon further investigation, deputies said Beeman was riding in the passenger seat of a garbage truck towing a back-hoe traveling North on Roberts Church Road when the vehicle driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver along with another passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

The garbage truck then traveled off the right side of the road and then back across the road, off the left side of the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned.

According to deputies, Beeman was unrestrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the vehicle requiring heavy extrication from fire personnel.

Beeman was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt-force trauma.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the

South Carolina Highway Patrol.