OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – If you see a flame burning at Amerigas on Bypass 123 in Seneca: Don’t worry. Crews are just burning off gas from tanks.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they have received numerous 911 calls for a fire in the area.

Deputies said residual gas is being burned off to empty two tanks which need to be transported.

The sheriff’s office said the burning will continue to around 8:00pm Friday and continue again Saturday morning.