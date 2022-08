MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – A gas leaked closed parts of Reidville Road Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The road was closed from East Main Street to Ray Hill Road off of Reidville Road near the intersection of Highway 290.

A 7NEWS crew on scene was told by workers who were digging for a new water line accidentally hit the gas line.

Officials on the scene said they are waiting on Piedmont gas to turn it off.

The road reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.