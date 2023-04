TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of U.S. 276 in Travelers Rest was closed Monday morning due to a gas leak.

According to the Travelers Rest Police Department, the gas leak happened along U.S. 276 (North Main Street) between Williams Road and Tolar Road.

Police said the road will remain closed until further notice due to the large leak.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.