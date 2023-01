SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A gas leak shut down a road Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The Pacolet Fire Department said a contractor hit a gas line at 10:50 a.m. on South Pine Street.

The area is backed up to Highway 150.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Officials are expecting repairs to last until 1 a.m.