HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville street was closed Tuesday due to a gas line break.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Bearcat Boulevard was closed between Oakland Street and Buncombe Street, near Hendersonville High School.

The Hendersonville Fire Department and Dominion Energy are at the scene and repairs are underway, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.