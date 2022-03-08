SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Carolinians may, in some cases, wake up to even higher gas prices as they stop at the pump Tuesday morning than they saw when they went to bed the night before.

CBS News reports the highest inflation in four decades and according to AAA, the current national average gas prices are about $4.17 waking up on March 8.

Here in South Carolina, the average regular gas prices are $3.97 per gallon which is up approximately 10 cents from just the day before.

Those prices are up nearly 50 cents from a week ago, AAA reports.

National financial experts said that could mean Americans may have thousands of fewer dollars in their budget this year.

We spoke to Major Art Littlejohn at the Spartanburg Police Department to ask if it will have an impact on the department and how they do their job.

He said they notice the higher prices like other community members but that doesn’t mean it impacts how they do their job.

He said there are things they can move around in their budget to make up for higher gas prices, and that it’s also factored into the allotted amount at the beginning of their year.

Littlejohn said no one should be concerned that the police won’t be able to respond when needed.