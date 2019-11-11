Gas station robbed at knifepoint in Laurens Co., deputies charge suspect

GRAY COURT, SC (WSPA) – A suspect has been charged after a gas station was robbed at knifepoint in Laurens County, early Saturday morning.

The robbery happened around midnight at the Exxon gas station on Highway 14 in Gray Court, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man walked into the store, approached the counter, and pulled out a knife while demanding money.

After the robbery, deputies said the suspect ran from the store in the direction of Laurens.

Deputies identified the suspect as 43-year-old Crerousia Smith after receiving tips about the case.

Smith is charged with armed robbery and is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.