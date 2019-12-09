Gas station robbed in Greenville, police search for 2 suspects

by: WSPA Staff

(From: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are looking for two men who they say robbed a convenience store Sunday night.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the robbery happened at The Corner Mart on South Pleasantburg Drive.

Police say the clerk reported that two young men entered the store, pulled out a gun, and robbed the business.

Greenville Police said they attempted a K-9 track of the suspects after the robbery.

Police also released surveillance photographs of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

