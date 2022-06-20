GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a person who stole gasoline from U-Haul trucks parked in Greenville.

(From: Greenville Police Department)

Greenville Police said someone in a black Lexus convertible stole more than 100 gallons of gas from several trucks at the U-Haul facility on Keith Drive on June 11 and June 16.

Investigators said they believe the convertible had a hidden transfer tank in the trunk.

According to police, the Lexus lost its front bumper on June 16 and a gray Toyota SUV showed up the next day to get it.

Anyone with information on the people involved should call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.