GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) —- Gas Buddy released its annual fuel price outlook with some good news for drivers.

Drivers at nearby gas stations shared their take on how gas prices are affecting them.

“I think all people are dealing with not being comfortable with high prices these days.It’s hard on many people out there so hopefully prices start getting down,” José Flores.

According to GasBuddy, drivers have seen gas prices fluctuate like no other.

The national average dropped $1 a gallon from 2019 to April 2020 during the pandemic shutdowns. Prices then shot up to more than $5 a gallon in the summer of 2022 and now it’s right around $3 a gallon.

Analyst Patrick De Haan believes prices could go down even more.

“We’re seeing the effects of falling oil prices. A lot of that is due to the global economy which has slowed down,” said De Haan.

Drivers said this good news could change everything.

“Not just me, I think everybody’s pocket you know, a few cents means a lot in the long run,” said Flores.

According to GasBuddy, more than 30 states are paying less than $3 a gallon.

“Gas prices should remain near these seasonal lows, but we could be on the cusp of getting as good as it gets, at least, for now,” said De Haan.

De Haan said gas prices still could fall below a national average of $3 per gallon this winter before starting to rise in late February and then mildly declining into summer.

“I would think that by mid February we will likely start to see gas prices rising seasonally before a peak that happens in close proximity to Memorial Day,” said De Haan.

Americans are expected to spend more than $446 billion on gas in 2024 according to GasBuddy.