Gather GVL files lawsuit against several partner companies in rent dispute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Gather GVL, an outdoor food court venue in downtown Greenville, filed a lawsuit against six of its partners in a rent dispute.

The lawsuit was filed on June 8 against Cocobowlz, Saki Saki Hibachi and Poke Bowls, Sweet Sippin, West End Coffee Bar, Prost! and Rocky Moo.

According to the lawsuit, Gather GVL filed the lawsuit over disagreements about the “possession date” for each company, how much “free rent” each company is entitled to due to not opening the business on time and for some companies not operating their businesses full time during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each company has an individual contract with Gather GVL. In those contracts, each tenant had a “possession date” for when they would be able to gain access to their space within the food court venue. In the contracts, it talked about the tenant having the options to get out of the contract, get their security deposit back and to receive free rent for however many days the possession date was delayed.

Now, Gather GVL is asking for the court to decide what the “possession date” is for each company and how much free rent each company should be entitled to per their contracts.

The also lawsuit explained the tenants agreed in their contracts to operate on a full-time basis while the business is open, but some companies limited their hours due the pandemic.

Greenville County circuit judge is scheduled to hear the case on August 19, according to one of the Gather GVL owners.