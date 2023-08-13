TOCCOA, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said that they have arrested a woman that worked for the City of Toccoa after stealing money.

Officials said that the GBI Cleveland Regional Investigative Office was requested by the Toccoa Police Department to conduct a theft investigation on Tuesday, August 8.

According to officials, a local man took a $2,000 cash payment to the City of Toccoa City Hall to pay for the repair of a water leak. Officials said that the elderly man spoke limited English. When the man learned that only $200 was credited to his bill, he reported the incident to law enforcement.

Upon further investigation, officials learned that the money was stolen by Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 35, of Toccoa, Georgia. Johnson was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center on Thursday, August 10.

Officials charged Johnson with theft by deception and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person. According to officials, Johnson was able to bond out on the same day.

The case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.