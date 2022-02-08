GCS Board reviews data comparing percentage of ‘Fs’ between virtual & in-person learning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County School District data showed a higher percentage of high school students enrolled in virtual classes are failing, compared to in person.

However, school board members told 7NEWS, those numbers are less concerning when you put them in perspective with the size of the district and the number of students participating in eLearning.

During the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year, 19% of grades given at the high school level through virtual learning, were failing ones. That jumped to 24% in the next quarter.

All that compares to less than the seven percent of failing grades students utilizing face-to-face instruction received.

It’s a form of education, some parents and Greenville County School board leaders believe isn’t for everyone.

“Some students, they’re highly successful in virtual, it’s just another choice for parents,” said Greenville County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster during a meeting Tuesday morning.

School board chairman Roger Meek said the two biggest issues they see are students not showing up for virtual class and not turning in their assignments. Those are the same obstacles they track for in-person students.

“There is not a reason they don’t come to class, there isn’t a reason they don’t turn in work, there are a myriad of reasons those things happen,” Dr. Royster explained during Tuesday’s committee meeting.

While failing grades are concerning, chairman Meek said when you compare it to a large district that’s still growing with a small portion of that virtual, the percentages are relatively low. In fact, the failing grades have gone down for virtual students compared to the 2020 to 2021 school year.

“The percentages are in our favor, they even came down the second quarter,” Greenville County School board chairman, Roger Meek told 7NEWS.

What’s next for the school board, they plan to continue to utilize their interventionist resources to catch students when they start to fall. That’s also offered virtually for those students participating in eLearning.