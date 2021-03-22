GCS to hold job fair on March 30

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will be holding a job fair on March 30 to fill several positions.

The district will be hiring bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers.

The jobs will pay between $10-$19 an hour. Employees who work 30 hours or more per week will also qualify for heath and dental benefits, sick leave and free life insurance.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Golden Strip Career Center, located at 1120 E. Butler Road in Greenville.

For more information, call (864) 355-3100 or visit their website by clicking here.