GCS to receive 100 electrostatic sprayers to help disinfect schools

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools are expected to receive a shipment of 100 electrostatic sprayers Monday morning.

According to GCS Director of Media Relations Tim Waller, the sprayers are one of several ways they plan to disinfect schools in the fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The sprayers are able to clean large surface-areas thoroughly and in a short amount of time, according to Waller.

The GCS building services team used electrostatic sprayers in May and June to disinfect Bon Secours Wellness Arena after each high school graduation.

