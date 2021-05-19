GCSO, GPD sign Memorandum of Understanding with Upstate Warrior Solution

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Upstate Warrior Solution Wednesday morning.

The signing ceremony is expected to begin at 10 a.m. at The Law Enforcement Center in Greenville.

“Upstate Warrior Solution will serve as a referral resource providing housing, employment, healthcare, education, and other services to our military affiliated community members and first responders. This level of detailed social work can be outside the scope of law enforcement. Additional resources are needed to provide wrap-around support to our at-risk populations and to provide community-driven options for our local law enforcement agencies. This partnership will provide a resource to at-risk and Justice Involved Veterans in Greenville County for the purpose of reducing recidivism and preventing arrests,” according to the news release.

7 News plans to livestream the event.