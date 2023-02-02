Rendering of the new GE Appliance Distribution Center in Greenville County. (Source: GE Appliances)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – GE Appliances announced plans to expand operations with a new distribution center in Greenville County.

This will be a $50 million investment at Augusta Grove Business Park in Greenville that will create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

“The business-friendly climate of South Carolina and Greenville County, and the proximity to Inland Port Greer make this an ideal location to build our newest distribution center in support of our growing business,” said GE Appliances Vice President of Distribution Marcia Brey.

GEA was established in 1907 as a leading manufacturer of innovative, quality home appliances such as refrigerators, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters.

“South Carolina has a long-standing relationship with GE Appliances, and we are proud to announce the expansion of another GEA facility,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “Bringing innovative manufacturers to our state is an essential part of strengthening our economy, and I am proud that we have the infrastructure and skilled workforce in place to allow companies like GE Appliances to thrive.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by the Spring of 2024.