ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an explosion destroyed the Georgia Guidestones Wednesday near Elberton.

According to the GBI, an explosive device detonated around 4 a.m. Elberton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and found a large portion of the monument destroyed.

Pictures and drone footage show one of the four stone panels in rubble on the ground.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and responders are on the scene of the landmark area conducting an examination.

Officials said around 11 a.m. that Highway 77 North and Hartwell Highway near Guidestones Road are shut down and drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

Georgia Guidestones (Source: GA Dept. of Economic Development)

The Georgia Guidestones are described as Elberton’s most unusual set of granite monoliths.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development said the monument is 19-foot high and displays a 10-part message espousing the conservation of making and future generations in 12 languages.

It is also known as America’s Stonehenge and serves as a sundial and astronomical calendar.

The roadside attraction received renewed attention during Georgia’s May 24 gubernatorial primary when third-place Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform.

Anyone with information regarding the explosion can contact Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI at (706) 552-2309.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1(800) 597-8477.